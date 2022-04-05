Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican, on Friday suggested that sexual orientation and gender identity are a choice.

In a tweet, Boebert, an opponent of LGBTQ rights, including marriage equality, compared sexuality and gender identity to vices such as alcohol and tobacco.

“We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol [sic] beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products,” she wrote.

“Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?” she asked.

Boebert, a gun rights activist who owns a gun-themed restaurant in Colorado, was widely criticized for her comments.

“I highly doubt that you made the decision to be a straight woman after you turned 21,” Alex Plinck (@aplinckTX) replied.

“Buying alcohol or tobacco is a choice,” Greg Buster (@Gregnus_2022) tweeted. “Sexual orientation and gender identity is not.”

Kat K stands with Ukraine (@HIHKatharine) added: “Why are you fine with an 18 year old owning a gun but not owning their sexuality?”

At least two Republicans and nine Democrats are campaigning to unseat Boebert in November, including Democrat Alex Walker, who is openly gay.