Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert,
a Republican, on Friday suggested that sexual orientation and gender
identity are a choice.
In a tweet, Boebert, an opponent of
LGBTQ rights, including marriage equality, compared sexuality and
gender identity to vices such as alcohol and tobacco.
“We require people to be 21 to
purchase alcohol [sic] beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco
products,” she wrote.
“Why is it so unreasonable to require
people to reach a certain level of maturity before making
life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?” she
asked.
Boebert, a gun rights activist who owns
a gun-themed restaurant in Colorado, was widely criticized for her
comments.
“I highly doubt that you made the
decision to be a straight woman after you turned 21,” Alex Plinck
(@aplinckTX) replied.
“Buying alcohol or tobacco is a
choice,” Greg Buster (@Gregnus_2022) tweeted. “Sexual orientation
and gender identity is not.”
Kat K stands with Ukraine
(@HIHKatharine) added: “Why are you fine with an 18 year old owning
a gun but not owning their sexuality?”
At least two Republicans and nine
Democrats are campaigning to unseat Boebert in November, including
Democrat Alex Walker, who is openly gay.