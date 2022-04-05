GLAAD on Saturday honored
singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves at its 33rd annual GLAAD
Media Awards in Los Angeles.
Musgraves, 33, was presented with the
group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to allies who have made
a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”
On the event's red carpet, Musgraves
said that she “would jump in front of a moving train for the LGBTQ
community.”
“So, to feel the love of the
community in this room, I'm really honored,” Musgraves
told PEOPLE. “There's so many icons and innovators here
tonight. And I genuinely feel like I would not be where I am without
the support and love of them.”
She also called out her home state of
Texas over its “very shameful” attacks against the LGBTQ
community.
“It's a really scary time, it's kind
of unbelievable that we still live [in] this time where personal
freedoms and preferences are under attack like that," Musgraves
said. "I'm very proud to be a Texan, but I don't like how the
state has handled anything in that category, to be honest, and I just
think that we can do better."
Musgraves also performed her hit single
“Rainbow” at the event.