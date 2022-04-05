GLAAD on Saturday honored singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves at its 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

Musgraves, 33, was presented with the group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

On the event's red carpet, Musgraves said that she “would jump in front of a moving train for the LGBTQ community.”

“So, to feel the love of the community in this room, I'm really honored,” Musgraves told PEOPLE. “There's so many icons and innovators here tonight. And I genuinely feel like I would not be where I am without the support and love of them.”

She also called out her home state of Texas over its “very shameful” attacks against the LGBTQ community.

“It's a really scary time, it's kind of unbelievable that we still live [in] this time where personal freedoms and preferences are under attack like that," Musgraves said. "I'm very proud to be a Texan, but I don't like how the state has handled anything in that category, to be honest, and I just think that we can do better."

Musgraves also performed her hit single “Rainbow” at the event.