The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has demoted Fox Corporation from its Corporate Equality Index over Fox News' coverage of a Florida law dubbed “Don't Say Gay” by opponents.

Fox Corporation has a 100 percent rating on HRC's list of top workplaces for LGBTQ equality.

HRC has deducted 25 points from Fox Corporation's score.

In a statement, Aryn Fields, HRC's senior press secretary, said that the decision was based on anti-LGBTQ remarks made by Fox News personalities and contributors in the wake of passage of “Don't Say Gay.”

“Fox News has a history of sharing misinformation and disinformation about the LGBTQ+ community,” Fields said. “We know from our own research, which we put out earlier this week, what their disinformation and misinformation means for the LGBTQ+ community: perpetuating stigma and marginalization of transgender and non-binary people.”

“At a time when transgender people – especially transgender children – are under attack in statehouses across the country, rhetoric has real consequences. We can no longer allow Fox Corporation to maintain it’s score if Fox News personalities and contributors continue to deny the existence of transgender people, minimize the violence transgender individuals face, refer to parents of LGBTQ+ youth as perverts, or equate leaders of LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion efforts with sex offenders. Each of these actions happened in the last 72 hours. Enough is enough,” she said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican with presidential ambitions, signed House Bill 1557 into law on Monday.

The legislation prohibits schools for children in kindergarten through grade 3 from engaging in “instruction” about sexual orientation and gender identity. It also restricts the topic throughout the education system and allows parents to sue school districts.

After The Walt Disney Company came out against the measure, a number of Fox News personalities and commentators criticized the company for its position. Some of the network's on-air talent and guests have also gone after opponents of the law.

“If you really want to talk to a 5-year-old or a 7-year-old or an 8-year-old about their sexuality and gender, that's on you,” The Five's Greg Gutfeld said. “You're a pervert. You're a weirdo. I don't give a damn if you're a teacher.”