Singer Ariana Grande is hoping to raise
$3 million for transgender youth, including a $1.5 million donation
of her own.
Grande launched her campaign on Trans
Day of Visibility (March 31).
“Please join me in donating to this
fundraiser which will provide critical funds to organizations
providing direct services to trans youth and advocating for the
rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans
policies,” Grande wrote on her Pledge.to
campaign, “I will be matching all donations up to $1,500,000.”
As of Saturday, more than 4,500 people
had pledged to donate more than $500,000 to the campaign.
“Right now, there are hundreds of
bills pending in state legislatures across the United States that
target trans youth and aim to curb their rights,” Grande wrote.
“The impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt
all year by trans people, their families and loved ones.”
According to Freedom for All Americans,
more than 204 anti-LGBTQ bills have been proposed across the United
States. A larger portion of these bills target the transgender
community. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest
LGBTQ rights advocate, said that 2022 “is on track to be the worst
year on record for introduction and enactment of anti-transgender
legislation.”
On her Pledge.to
campaign page, Grande has listed more than 19 organizations she aims
to help, including groups in Florida, Texas, Iowa, and Arizona –
states where laws have already passed this year.
To donate using your mobile phone, text
PLEDGE to 707070.