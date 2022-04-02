Singer Ariana Grande is hoping to raise $3 million for transgender youth, including a $1.5 million donation of her own.

Grande launched her campaign on Trans Day of Visibility (March 31).

“Please join me in donating to this fundraiser which will provide critical funds to organizations providing direct services to trans youth and advocating for the rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies,” Grande wrote on her Pledge.to campaign, “I will be matching all donations up to $1,500,000.”

As of Saturday, more than 4,500 people had pledged to donate more than $500,000 to the campaign.

“Right now, there are hundreds of bills pending in state legislatures across the United States that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights,” Grande wrote. “The impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt all year by trans people, their families and loved ones.”

According to Freedom for All Americans, more than 204 anti-LGBTQ bills have been proposed across the United States. A larger portion of these bills target the transgender community. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, said that 2022 “is on track to be the worst year on record for introduction and enactment of anti-transgender legislation.”

On her Pledge.to campaign page, Grande has listed more than 19 organizations she aims to help, including groups in Florida, Texas, Iowa, and Arizona – states where laws have already passed this year.

To donate using your mobile phone, text PLEDGE to 707070.