Two Republican governors on Wednesday
signed anti-transgender bills into law.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed two
bills, while Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed one.
Ducey and Stitt each signed bills that
prohibit transgender athletes from participating on sports teams that
match their gender identity. The measures only affect transgender
girls and women.
Ducey also signed a bill that bans
gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors. Critics said the
measure was unnecessary because doctors generally do not offer
genital surgeries to minors.
“Today I signed S.B. 1138 and S.B.
1165, legislation to protect participation and fairness for female
athletes, and to ensure that individuals undergoing irreversible
gender reassignment surgery are of adult age,” Ducey said in a
letter. “This legislation is common-sense and narrowly-targeted to
address these two specific issues – while ensuring that transgender
individuals continue to receive the same dignity, respect and
kindness as every individual in our society.”
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, criticized Ducey and Stitt
for signing the bills.
“Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona
lawmakers are directly responsible for the harm they cause
transgender youth by subjecting them to continual intrusive attacks
on their dignity and humanity,” the group said.
“Governor Stitt has chosen
discrimination over the well-being of everyday Oklahomans,” HRC
said.
HRC said that 2022 “is on track to be
the worst year on record for introduction and enactment of
anti-transgender legislation.”