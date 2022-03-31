Two Republican governors on Wednesday signed anti-transgender bills into law.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed two bills, while Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed one.

Ducey and Stitt each signed bills that prohibit transgender athletes from participating on sports teams that match their gender identity. The measures only affect transgender girls and women.

Ducey also signed a bill that bans gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors. Critics said the measure was unnecessary because doctors generally do not offer genital surgeries to minors.

“Today I signed S.B. 1138 and S.B. 1165, legislation to protect participation and fairness for female athletes, and to ensure that individuals undergoing irreversible gender reassignment surgery are of adult age,” Ducey said in a letter. “This legislation is common-sense and narrowly-targeted to address these two specific issues – while ensuring that transgender individuals continue to receive the same dignity, respect and kindness as every individual in our society.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, criticized Ducey and Stitt for signing the bills.

“Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona lawmakers are directly responsible for the harm they cause transgender youth by subjecting them to continual intrusive attacks on their dignity and humanity,” the group said.

“Governor Stitt has chosen discrimination over the well-being of everyday Oklahomans,” HRC said.

HRC said that 2022 “is on track to be the worst year on record for introduction and enactment of anti-transgender legislation.”