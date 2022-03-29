Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican with presidential ambitions, on Monday signed a bill into law dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”

House Bill 1557 prohibits schools for children in kindergarten through grade 3 from engaging in “instruction” about sexual orientation and gender identity. It also restricts the topic throughout the education system and allows parents to sue school districts.

Pressure for DeSantis to veto the bill had been mounting for weeks, including from Disney, which has been roundly criticized for its tepid response to the legislation.

But DeSantis remained defiant of his critics as he signed the bill.

“I don't care what corporate media outlets say,” DeSantis told the small crowd gathered at a charter school campus. “I don't care what Hollywood says. I don't care what big corporations say. Here I stand. I'm not backing down.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, said in a statement that it was committed to “fight until this dangerous attack on the LGBTQ+ community is either struck down or repealed in full.”

“Today, Governor DeSantis once again placed Florida squarely on the wrong side of history, and placed his own young constituents directly in harm's way – and he has done this for no other reason than to serve his own political ambitions,” said HRC Interim President Joni Madison. “We’re staring at a new reality where LGBTQ+ students may wonder if they’re allowed to even acknowledge their own sexuality or gender identity; a reality where young people with LGBTQ+ family members may be forced to remain silent while others can speak freely; a reality where LGBTQ+ school staff may be forbidden from so much as mentioning their loved ones. The existence of LGBTQ+ people across Florida is not up for debate, and this restriction on free speech flies in the face of one of our most sacred rights. So, let’s be clear – this bill must be repealed. We are proud parents, students, and teachers, and LGBTQ+ people deserve to exist boldly and openly, just like everyone else."

The ACLU of Florida called the legislation “unconstitutional and dangerous.”

The law is expected to take effect on July 1, 2022.