Ariana DeBose made history on Sunday when she became the first queer woman of color to win an Oscar.

DeBose, who identifies as a Black-biracial queer Afro-Latina, won the best supporting actress Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story.

In her acceptance speech, DeBose proudly declared herself “an openly queer Latina who found her strength in art.”

Also nominated in the category were Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), and Dame Judi Dench (Belfast).

DeBose's first Oscar win was also her first nomination.

West Side Story is based on the 1957 Tony award-winning Broadway musical.

Rita Moreno won the best supporting actress Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of the play. Moreno played Valentina in the Spielberg-directed adaptation of West Side Story.