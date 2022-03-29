Ariana DeBose made history on Sunday
when she became the first queer woman of color to win an Oscar.
DeBose, who identifies as a
Black-biracial queer Afro-Latina, won the best supporting actress
Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's film
adaptation of West Side Story.
In her acceptance speech, DeBose
proudly declared herself “an openly queer Latina who found her
strength in art.”
Also nominated in the category were
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of
the Dog), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), and Dame
Judi Dench (Belfast).
DeBose's first Oscar win was also her
first nomination.
West Side Story is based on the
1957 Tony award-winning Broadway musical.
Rita Moreno won the best supporting
actress Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 film adaptation
of the play. Moreno played Valentina in the Spielberg-directed
adaptation of West Side Story.