During a recent television interview,
actress Anne Hathaway criticized a Florida bill dubbed “Don't Say
Gay.”
House Bill 1557 prohibits schools for
children in kindergarten through grade 3 from engaging in
“instruction” about sexual orientation and gender identity. It
also restricts the topic throughout the education system and allows
parents to sue school districts. While Republican Governor Ron
DeSantis has signaled his support for the legislation, he has yet to
sign it into law.
Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show
last week, Hathaway said it was important to “keep saying gay and
Florida” to raise awareness of the legislation.
As Clarkson asked Hathaway to
demonstrate her “special way of eating cupcakes,” Hathaway said
of her rainbow cupcake: “I'm kind of feeling; I'm in a rainbow
mood. I feel like we should just keep saying gay and Florida and we
should wear as much rainbow as possible while this idiocy is being
debated.”
Hathaway then ripped off the bottom
half of her cupcake and placed it on top of the frosting.
“And then you have a sandwich and you
don't get frosting up your nose,” she said before devouring her
cupcake.