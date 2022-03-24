Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a
Republican, has vetoed a bill that bans transgender youth from
playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
House Bill 11 prohibits “a student of
the male sex from competing against another school on a team
designated for female students.” The legislation defines “sex”
as being determined “at birth.”
Cox is the second Republican governor
this month to reject such legislation. Earlier this week, Indiana
Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed a similar bill.
In a letter addressed to lawmakers, Cox
defended his decision to veto the measure.
“HB11 has several fundamental flaws
and should be reconsidered,” Cox wrote.
According to The Salt Lake Tribune,
lawmakers are expected to meet on Friday to attempt an override of
Cox's veto.
Cox announced his decision to veto
anti-transgender legislation earlier this month and encouraged
lawmakers to spend time with transgender youth.
“These kids are, they are just trying
to stay alive,” he said.
Eleven Republican-led states have
approved similar bans, including Idaho, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida,
Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West
Virginia.