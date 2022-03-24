Colton Underwood on Tuesday shared a video montage of photos from his engagement to Jordan C. Brown.

The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2021, got engaged during a weekend getaway in Big Sur.

"After my birthday [January 26], Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood, 30, told PEOPLE. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

The video montage features photos set to JVKE's “This is What Falling in Love Feels Like.”

“Figured it was time to post some of these,” Colton captioned the video on Instagram.

The reality star talked about the couple's upcoming wedding during a recent Amazon Live session.

"That aspect of our relationship and our engagement and even, you know, our wedding when it comes time to plan that, we're going to be doing it, hopefully, in a nontraditional fun, weird way," he said. "It's going to be authentic to us instead of trying to fit into some mold."