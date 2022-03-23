Hundreds of Disney employees on Tuesday walked out to protest the company's response to a Florida bill dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”

House Bill 1557 prohibits schools for children in kindergarten through grade 3 from engaging in “instruction” about sexual orientation and gender identity. It also restricts the topic throughout the education system and allows parents to sue school districts. While Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled his support for the legislation, he has yet to sign it into law.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has been criticized for his tepid response to the measure. Disney, which has donated money to all of the bill's sponsors and co-sponsors, remained quiet on the issue as lawmakers debated the bill.

Chapek told shareholders at the company's annual meeting that Disney attempted to work behind the scenes to kill the legislation. Chapek has since apologized, called on DeSantis to veto the bill in a phone call, and announced a pause to all political donations in Florida.

Organizers behind Tuesday's walkout said that Chapek's response “utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation.”

Hundreds of Disney employees in Burbank, California – where the company is headquartered – marched down the street chanting “say gay.”

Employees at Disney Animation studios also showed their support. They gathered outside holding signs and waving rainbow flags, according to a tweet by Rebecca Perez, an animator for Disney.

Disney-owned properties released statements in support of the LGBTQ community.

“To ALL who come to this happy place, welcome,” Disney Parks posted on its Instagram account. “Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is committed to creating experiences that support family values for every family, and will not stand for discrimination in any form. We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day.”

“ESPN believes in inclusivity and denounces legislation and actions across the United States that infringe on any human rights,” ESPN wrote on social media. “We stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans,” its account said. “We’ll continue to partner with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, be accountable where we fall short of expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+ athletes.”

Disney Walkout, the Twitter account of Disney Do Better Walkout, tweeted Tuesday that it was demanding that Disney permanently pull funding from supporters of the “Don't Say Gay” bill.