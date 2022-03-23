Hundreds of Disney employees on Tuesday
walked out to protest the company's response to a Florida bill dubbed
“Don't Say Gay.”
House Bill 1557 prohibits schools for
children in kindergarten through grade 3 from engaging in
“instruction” about sexual orientation and gender identity. It
also restricts the topic throughout the education system and allows
parents to sue school districts. While Republican Governor Ron
DeSantis has signaled his support for the legislation, he has yet to
sign it into law.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek has been
criticized for his tepid response to the measure. Disney, which has
donated money to all of the bill's sponsors and co-sponsors, remained
quiet on the issue as lawmakers debated the bill.
Chapek told shareholders at the
company's annual meeting that Disney attempted to work behind the
scenes to kill the legislation. Chapek has since apologized, called
on DeSantis to veto the bill in a phone call, and announced a pause
to all political donations in Florida.
Organizers behind Tuesday's walkout
said that Chapek's response “utterly failed to match the magnitude
of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation.”
Hundreds of Disney employees in
Burbank, California – where the company is headquartered –
marched down the street chanting “say gay.”
Employees at Disney Animation studios
also showed their support. They gathered outside holding signs and
waving rainbow flags, according to a tweet by Rebecca Perez, an
animator for Disney.
Disney-owned properties released
statements in support of the LGBTQ community.
“To ALL who come to this happy place,
welcome,” Disney Parks posted on its Instagram account. “Disney
Parks, Experiences and Products is committed to creating experiences
that support family values for every family, and will not stand for
discrimination in any form. We oppose any legislation that infringes
on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our
LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices
heard today and every day.”
“ESPN believes in inclusivity and
denounces legislation and actions across the United States that
infringe on any human rights,” ESPN wrote on social media. “We
stand with our LGBTQIA+ colleagues, friends, families, and fans,”
its account said. “We’ll continue to partner with organizations
that support the LGBTQIA+ community, be accountable where we fall
short of expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+
athletes.”
Disney Walkout, the Twitter account of
Disney Do Better Walkout, tweeted Tuesday that it was demanding that
Disney permanently pull funding from supporters of the “Don't Say
Gay” bill.