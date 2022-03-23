Actor Jonathan Bennett and TV host
Jaymes Vaughan married in Mexico over the weekend.
According to PEOPLE, the couple skipped
the traditional wedding walk down the aisle and instead met at the
altar after a walk on the beach.
“When you’re part of the LGBTQ+
fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet,” Vaughan
said. “The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and
join the two of us together, join our families together and start a
new family.”
Bennett called it a “dream wedding.”
“And all that, as we were going
through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than
just about us,” said Bennett. “It’s about the entire community.
It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind
ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our
real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets,
I would have believed it. It was that perfect.”
The men previously revealed that they
were turned away from a wedding venue in Mexico because they are in a
same-sex relationship.
“For years, we planned to get married
at Palace Resorts in Mexico. When we got engaged, the owner said he
couldn’t marry us because we’re two men and it goes against his
morals,” Bennett told The Knot. “That was a sucker punch
to the gut. We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger
than us. It’s our wedding, but it isn’t just about us.”
Bennett, who is best known for playing
Aaron Samuels in the 2004 comedy Mean Girls, and Vaughan, the
co-host of Celebrity Page, got engaged in late 2020. In
proposing, Vaughan wrote a song for his future husband, which was
also played at the wedding.
The couple met when Bennett came on
Vaughan's show to promote Halloween Wars in 2016. After the
interview, Bennett asked Vaughan for his number.