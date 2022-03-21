A federal judge said Friday that former Rowan County, Kentucky clerk Kim Davis violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples when she refused to marry them in 2015.

The couples filed civil suits against Davis, who has since left the post.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning said in an opinion that Davis had “violated Plaintiffs' constitutional right to marry and the only remaining issue is the issue of damages.”

Bunning said that a jury would decide damages.

Soon after the Supreme Court in June 2015 struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that define marriage as a heterosexual union, Davis refused to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, saying that doing so would violate her Christian beliefs.

Plaintiffs in the case are David Ermold and David Moore and James Yates and William Smith. Both couples were denied marriage licenses multiple times by Davis or her office.

Davis is represented by Liberty Counsel, a conservative group opposed to LGBTQ rights.

The group's chairman, Mat Staver, said in a statement that they would appeal the decision.

“This case raises serious First Amendment free exercise of religion claims and has a high potential of reaching the Supreme Court,” Staver said.

The district court previously allowed Davis to be sued as an individual, but not her previous capacity as county clerk, local CBS affiliate WKYT reported.