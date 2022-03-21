In an Instagram post, actress Busy
Philipps asked her followers to “show up” for the LGBTQ community
as numerous GOP-led states propose anti-LGBTQ bills.
A majority of the bills target
transgender youth.
Philipps, who currently stars in the
Peacock series Girls5eva, made her plea in an Instagram post
that featured a photo of herself and her daughter Birdie Leigh, 13,
who is gay and uses they/them pronouns.
“Quick. What do you call a parent
who’s supportive of who their kid is?” Philipps rhetorically
asked. “A parent. That’s all.”
“Show up. Be supportive. Amplify. Be
loud. Because it might be your kid someday.”
“But even if it's not, what would it
say about you if you only care about kids like your own? #transrights
#transkidsmatter #transrightsarehumanrights,” she added.
Philipps also asked her followers to
support LGBTQ rights activists such as Chris Mosier, Kai Shappley,
ALOK, Adri Pére, and
Jeffrey Marsh.