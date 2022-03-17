Ellen DeGeneres will host her final
episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on May 26.
“My final episode airs on May 26,”
DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. “I'm going to miss this.”
According to a press release, guests
appearing in the lead-up to her last show include Jennifer Garner,
Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati
Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim
Kardashian, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Portia de Rossi,
DeGeneres' wife.
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will
continue throughout the summer months with guest hosts.
DeGeneres announced last year that she
would end her daytime talk show after 19 seasons.
“When you’re a creative person, you
constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is,
and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,”
DeGeneres told The
Hollywood Reporter. “I was going to stop after season 16.
That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four
more years and I said I’d sign maybe for one. They were saying
there was no way to sign for one. 'We can’t do that with the
affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.' So, we
[settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last.
That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even
when I signed, 'You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want
to just go to 20? It’s a good number.' So is 19. (Laughs.)”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has won
64 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Last year's announcement came almost a
year after allegations surfaced of a toxic workplace at her talk
show.