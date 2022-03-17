Ellen DeGeneres will host her final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on May 26.

“My final episode airs on May 26,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. “I'm going to miss this.”

According to a press release, guests appearing in the lead-up to her last show include Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres' wife.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will continue throughout the summer months with guest hosts.

DeGeneres announced last year that she would end her daytime talk show after 19 seasons.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign maybe for one. They were saying there was no way to sign for one. 'We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.' So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, 'You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.' So is 19. (Laughs.)”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has won 64 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Last year's announcement came almost a year after allegations surfaced of a toxic workplace at her talk show.