GLSEN will honor Antoni Porowski at its
annual Respect Awards.
Porowski, Queer Eye's food and
wine guy, will receive the group's Champion Award on Monday, May 16
at Gotham Hall in New York City.
GLSEN works to create a safe space in
schools for children who are or may be perceived to be gay, lesbian,
bisexual, or transgender.
“Learning environments should be safe
and inclusive for LGBTQ+ students so they can not only be their true
selves, but also learn more about the rich and historical
contributions of their own community,” said Porowski. “I am
honored to be recognized with the Champion Award by GLSEN and excited
to celebrate with the other honorees including students and educators
who help make a difference in their local and school communities
every single day.”
GLSEN Executive Director Melanie
Willingham-Jaggers called Porowski “a true advocate for the LGBTQ+
community.”
individuality,” said Willingham-Jaggers. “GLSEN is honored to
present GLSEN’s Champion Award at this year’s Respect Awards to
Antoni for his ongoing commitment and steadfast support to better the
lives of LGBTQ+ youth.”
Previous honorees include Kerry
Washington, Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg, Rosario Dawson, Julia
Roberts and Danny Moder, Zendaya, Connor Franta, Ellen Pompeo,
Octavia Spencer, and the Cast of Pose.