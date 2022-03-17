GLSEN will honor Antoni Porowski at its annual Respect Awards.

Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, will receive the group's Champion Award on Monday, May 16 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

GLSEN works to create a safe space in schools for children who are or may be perceived to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender.

“Learning environments should be safe and inclusive for LGBTQ+ students so they can not only be their true selves, but also learn more about the rich and historical contributions of their own community,” said Porowski. “I am honored to be recognized with the Champion Award by GLSEN and excited to celebrate with the other honorees including students and educators who help make a difference in their local and school communities every single day.”

GLSEN Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers called Porowski “a true advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“A true advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Antoni Porowski uses his platform to celebrate the diversity in all people while inspiring others to be proud of their individuality,” said Willingham-Jaggers. “GLSEN is honored to present GLSEN’s Champion Award at this year’s Respect Awards to Antoni for his ongoing commitment and steadfast support to better the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.”

Previous honorees include Kerry Washington, Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg, Rosario Dawson, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, Zendaya, Connor Franta, Ellen Pompeo, Octavia Spencer, and the Cast of Pose.