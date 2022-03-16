Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican, has defended a Florida bill dubbed “Don't Say Gay.”

Lawmakers approved the bill last week and sent it to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. DeSantis has signaled his support for the measure.

The legislation seeks to prohibit classroom “instruction” on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and other classroom settings where it's “not age-appropriate.”

During an interview with a local ABC station, Rubio decried opponents of the legislation for calling it “Don't Say Gay,” saying that the label was “ridiculous.”

“That's not what the bill is about at all,” Rubio said. “The bill basically says that sexual orientation is just not something schools should be talking to children about from kindergarten to sixth grade.”

“We don't send kids to school so the schools can raise our kids. We send them so they can teach them. Raising kids are the job of parents and families, not schools. And so that's what that bill does.”

“We send our kids to school to learn how to read, to learn how to write, to learn about history, to acquire academic proficiency. We don't send kids to school so the schools can raise our kids,” he added.

It should be noted that the LGBTQ community's struggle for greater acceptance, visibility, and rights is part of the fabric of American history. From Stonewall to Obergefell, the history of the movement continues to evolve.

Rubio, who has presidential ambitions, scored zero on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBTQ rights.