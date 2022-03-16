As more Republican-led states follow in
Florida's footsteps, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that 62 percent
of Americans oppose “Don't Say Gay” laws.
Following passage of Florida's law last
week, Georgia and Tennessee introduced similar bills. Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to sign his state's bill but has said
he supports it.
(Related: Florida
Senate OKs “Don't Say Gay” bill; sends to Governor Ron DeSantis.)
Such bills prohibit classroom
“instruction” on sexual orientation and gender identity in
elementary schools.
According to pollsters, 37 percent of
respondents support such legislation and support increases with age.
Respondents 65 and older had the highest percentage of support at 43
percent.
“Support for this type of legislation
increases with age, but doesn't reach majority support in any age
group,” researchers
wrote. “Among those 65 and older, 43% support the ban, while it
falls to about a third among those under the age of 50.”
Individuals who identify as LGBTQ are
overwhelmingly opposed to this type of legislation, at 87 percent.