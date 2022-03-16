As more Republican-led states follow in Florida's footsteps, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that 62 percent of Americans oppose “Don't Say Gay” laws.

Following passage of Florida's law last week, Georgia and Tennessee introduced similar bills. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to sign his state's bill but has said he supports it.

Such bills prohibit classroom “instruction” on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools.

According to pollsters, 37 percent of respondents support such legislation and support increases with age. Respondents 65 and older had the highest percentage of support at 43 percent.

“Support for this type of legislation increases with age, but doesn't reach majority support in any age group,” researchers wrote. “Among those 65 and older, 43% support the ban, while it falls to about a third among those under the age of 50.”

Individuals who identify as LGBTQ are overwhelmingly opposed to this type of legislation, at 87 percent.