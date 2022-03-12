A judge on Thursday sentenced out actor Jussie Smollett to 150 in jail for filing a false report with police claiming he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

In delivering his verdict, Judge James Linn described Smollett as a “charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime.”

Smollett reiterated his innocence, saying that he “did not do this.”

"I am innocent, and I am not suicidal. If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Your honor, I respect you and I respect the jury. But I did not do this,” Smollett said.

"If anything happens to me when I go in there I did not do it to myself,” he added.

Smollett, who is black and came out gay in 2015, claims he was attacked on January 29, 2019 by two men in downtown Chicago. The men, he said, hurled racial and homophobic slurs and told Smollett that he was in “MAGA country.”

Prosecutors claim that Smollett paid brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo $3,500 to stage the attack, which was believed to be part of a PR stunt. The brothers testified that the actor paid them to carry out the attack.

The 39-year-old actor is best known for playing Jamal Lyon on Fox's Empire. Producers on the series dropped Smollett from the show's fifth season.

Smollett must also pay $145,000 in restitution and fines.