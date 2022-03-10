The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBTQ rights advocate, has refused a donation from Disney, citing the company's tepid response to Florida's “Don't Say Gay” bill.

House Bill 1557 cleared the Republican-led legislature earlier this week and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled his support.

The measure prohibits schools for children in kindergarten through grade 3 from engaging in “instruction” about sexual orientation and gender identity. It also restricts the topic throughout the education system and allows parents to sue school districts.

Disney remained quiet on the issue as lawmakers debated the bill. The Orlando Sentinel reported that Disney has donated money to all of the bill's sponsors and co-sponsors.

On Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek told shareholders at its annual meeting that Disney attempted to work behind the scenes to kill the legislation.

“I understand our political approach, no matter how well intentioned, didn't quite get the job done,” he said during the virtual meeting.

Chapek also announced that Disney is donating $5 million to protect LGBTQ rights and that he would be meeting with Governor DeSantis.

While HRC was the only group mentioned by Chapek, it's unclear how much money was earmarked for the group.

In a statement, HRC said that it would refuse the donation until it saw a greater commitment to LGBTQ rights from Disney.

“The Human Rights Campaign will not accept this money from Disney until we see them build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books. Businesses have had and continue to have a major impact in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, from marriage equality to the defeat of House Bill 2 in North Carolina and beyond. While Disney took a regrettable stance by choosing to stay silent amid political attacks against LGBTQ+ families in Florida – including hardworking families employed by Disney – today they took a step in the right direction. But it was merely the first step.”

“HRC encourages Disney, and all employers, to continue to fight for their employees – many of whom bravely spoke out to say their CEO’s silence was unacceptable – and the LGBTQ+ community by working with us and state and local LGBTQ+ groups to ensure these dangerous anti-equality proposals that harm LGBTQ+ families and kids have no place in Florida. Every student deserves to be seen, and every student deserves an education that prepares them for health and success – regardless of who they are. This should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end.”

In response, a Disney spokesperson said that the company was committed to taking “meaningful action.”

“We signed the HRC’s national business statement opposing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and pledged to financially support their efforts, and while we are surprised and disappointed that they will not take our financial support at this time, we remain committed to meaningful action to combat legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community,” the spokesperson said.