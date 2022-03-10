In a recent interview, Colton Underwood
described being on The Bachelor as his version of conversion
therapy.
The 30-year-old Underwood came out as
gay last April and recently got engaged to political strategist
Jordan C. Brown.
Appearing on Watch What Happens
Live, Underwood told host Andy Cohen that his journey with his
faith after coming out was “a work in progress.”
“All of the cover-ups and praying,
and trying self conversion therapy on myself by becoming The
Bachelor, so I've pretty much tried everything to be straight,”
Underwood said. “And it didn't work and I would rather … I just
love being gay now!”
He added that Instagram before coming
out was his “way to look without being caught.”
Underwood's coming out experience is
documented in Netflix's Coming Out Colton.