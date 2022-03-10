In a recent interview, Colton Underwood described being on The Bachelor as his version of conversion therapy.

The 30-year-old Underwood came out as gay last April and recently got engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Underwood told host Andy Cohen that his journey with his faith after coming out was “a work in progress.”

“All of the cover-ups and praying, and trying self conversion therapy on myself by becoming The Bachelor, so I've pretty much tried everything to be straight,” Underwood said. “And it didn't work and I would rather … I just love being gay now!”

He added that Instagram before coming out was his “way to look without being caught.”

Underwood's coming out experience is documented in Netflix's Coming Out Colton.