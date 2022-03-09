Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez is among the 12 women included on TIME's Women of the Year list.

Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Blanca Evangelista on FX's Pose, making her the first transgender actor to do so. She is also recognized for being the first transgender woman to earn an Emmy nomination in a leading acting category.

Rodriguez told TIME that she wants to be the AfroLatina transgender role model she lacked growing up.

“When I was younger, I didn't have representation for anyone of color in the LGBTQI community,” she said. “Now, I want to be the example. I want to show them that it's possible.”

With Pose ending last year, Rodriguez is gearing up to release her first EP, a collection of pop and R&B tracks, later this year.

“Now I feel, as a person who identifies as trans and also as a woman, that there are no barriers for me,” she said. “Instead, there are barriers to knock down for others.”

TIME's annual list also honors Tracy Chou, Amal Clooney, Allyson Felix, Adena Friedman, Amanda Gorman, Sherrilyn Ifill, Jennie Joseph, Zahra Joya, Kacey Musgraves, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerry Washington.