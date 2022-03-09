Opponents of Lincoln, Nebraska's LGBTQ
protections ordinance have gathered enough signatures to put it on
the ballot this November or be rescinded.
Opponents gathered more than four times
the needed signatures to require the Lincoln City Council to rescind
or put the ordinance on the ballot. According to organizers of the
“Let Us Vote” referendum initiative, 18,501 voters signed
petitions against the city's Fairness Ordinance, which extends
discrimination protections to include sexual orientation and gender
identity.
The effort is being organized by the
Nebraska Family Alliance.
“We want Lincoln to be a fair and
welcoming place for all people,” the group said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, there was nothing fair about the ordinance passed
by the city council.”
According to The
Christian Post, the Nebraska Family Alliance launched its
repeal effort on February 15, the day after the ordinance was
approved.
The ACLU of Nebraska said in a
statement that it would work to defend the ordinance.
“We’re proud to support this
ordinance along with Lincoln’s business leaders, religious
communities, young professionals and community organizations,” said
Sara Rips, legal and policy counsel at ACLU of Nebraska. “It’s
unfortunate that a vocal fraction of our community has chosen to use
harmful and hateful misinformation to divide our city in an attempt
to turn the clock back on basic human rights. Everyone deserves to be
treated fairly on the job, when creating a home for themselves and
their families, and in public life. We are ready to work to ensure
Lincoln supports equality and to make sure no one in our community is
left behind.”