In a note posted on social media,
RuPaul's Drag Race star Willow Pill described her gender
identity as “trans femme.”
During last week's episode of Untucked,
Pill said that she wasn't sure where she's at with her gender. She
said that the issue was complicated by her cystinosis, a rare but
serious disease that can affect many parts of the body.
"I want to address some of the
things I said in Untucked last week when I talked about my
gender identity," Pill wrote.
"Its taken me a long time to come
to terms with my transness because so much space has been taken up by
my illness. My condition has caused me so much physical and emotional
pain that my body became something I always wanted out of."
"During quarantine, I started to
explore my feelings about my illness and unpacked a lot of medical
PTSD and self-hatred. But only in the last year have I really started
to realize that I'm not happy with my gender identity either. Much of
that is due to being on Drag Race and feeling euphoria being
Willow for the first time since quarantine and being around a bunch
of queer and trans friends on set."
“I'm still not sure where I fit on
the spectrum, for now I just say trans femme, but I also don't have
to know now.”
Pill also revealed that in November
(after filming had ended) she had female feminization surgery, which
makes your face appear more feminine.
"Transitioning with a chronic
illness is not simple," Pill
said. "Any further medicalization of my body scares me
because of my medical PTSD. I'm currently discussing a very low dose
of hormones with my doctor and will have to take things very slow
because I"m on a variety of intense medications. It may be that
it's not for me because my health comes first but I want to try."
She added that she uses “they/she”
pronouns.