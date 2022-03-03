In a video posted to social media, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib talks about the reasons he decided to come out last year.

Nassib came out gay in June, making him the first active NFL player to do so.

Nassib's video announcement on social media last year was straightforward: “What's up people. I'm at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends, and a job a guy can ask for.”

He added that he had donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

In Wednesday's video, Nassib reflected on coming out and thanked the Raiders for matching his donation.

“That was a really exciting day for me,” Nassib said. “I had wanted to do it for a really long time. I wanted to be in a place where I felt totally comfortable, totally confident to really give a voice to people that needed it the most.”

“I was with my friends and family and it was definitely a stressful thing to do but we were really excited to spread the message of The Trevor Project, to bring visibility and representation to the NFL, to sports. And we did it for the youth, for the kids that are really struggling the most. And that's who I'm most passionate about. And to be able to say that I helped them is absolutely incredible.”

Nassib called the NFL's $100,000 matching donation to The Trevor Project “incredible.”

“I never expected them to match it and I think it's beautiful for them to take that step, to support me, support The Trevor Project,” he said.