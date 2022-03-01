Reality star Colton Underwood is engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown.

According to PEOPLE, the couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2021, got engaged during a weekend getaway in Big Sur. Underwood said that the getaway took place shortly after his January 26 birthday.

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood told PEOPLE. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he added. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

The news comes less than a year after Underwood's public announcement in April 2021 that he's gay.

“Life is going to be fun with you,” Underwood captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram.

“The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe,” Brown captioned a photo on Instagram of Underwood popping champagne.

Both photos were taken at Big Sur.

Underwood told PEOPLE that he's “the luckiest person to have [Brown] in my life.”

“I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay,” he said. “Now that I've been out to myself for a year, it's the healthiest and happiest I've ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”

The Netflix documentary Coming Out Colton documents the former Bachelor star's coming out experience.