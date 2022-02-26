Actress Niecy Nash and her wife, singer Jessica Betts, cover Essence's March/April 2022 “Black Women in Hollywood” issue.

Nash and Betts are the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence.

“Making H E R S T O RY,” Nash captioned an image of the cover on Instagram. “Thank you @essence for choosing The Betts as your FIRST same-sex couple to cover [your] magazine!”

The couple, who married in 2020, talked about their relationship in the accompanying interview.

“The least of my attraction is gender,” Nash told Essense.

“What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica's soul. She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I've experienced it, I can't imagine going through life without it,” she said.

Nash was previously married to Don Nash and Jay Tucker. This is Betts' first marriage.