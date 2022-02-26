Actress Niecy Nash and her wife, singer
Jessica Betts, cover Essence's March/April 2022 “Black Women
in Hollywood” issue.
Nash and Betts are the first same-sex
couple to be featured on the cover of Essence.
“Making H E R S T O RY,” Nash
captioned an image of the cover on Instagram. “Thank you @essence
for choosing The Betts as your FIRST same-sex couple to cover [your]
magazine!”
The couple, who married in 2020, talked
about their relationship in the accompanying interview.
“The least of my attraction is
gender,” Nash told Essense.
“What I was and am still attracted to
is Jessica's soul. She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in
my life. Now that I've experienced it, I can't imagine going through
life without it,” she said.
Nash was previously married to Don Nash
and Jay Tucker. This is Betts' first marriage.