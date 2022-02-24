The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a case challenging Colorado's LGBTQ protections law.

Lorie Smith sued to have the law withdrawn, claiming it would force her to create wedding websites for gay and lesbian couples.

Last year, a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver denied Smith's challenge to the law.

Smith is represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), an Arizona-based group opposed to LGBTQ rights. ADF lawyers argued that the law forces Smith to violate her Christian beliefs and has kept her from offering wedding-related services such as websites through her company 303 Creative.

“Lorie Smith faces real and imminent harm,” ADF lawyers claimed in their petition. “Five years after leaving her corporate position to open her own website-design business, she remains in limbo, unable to offer her design services for marriage celebrations – prohibited even from posting a statement about her marriage beliefs – and losing income.”

In a brief filed last year in support of the law, LGBTQ legal group Lambda Legal said that the law was about protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination and not about “cake or websites or flowers.”

“This really isn’t about cake or websites or flowers,” Lambda Legal senior counsel Jennifer C. Pizer said in a statement. “It’s about protecting LGBTQ people and their families from being subjected to slammed doors, service refusals and public humiliation in countless places – from fertility clinics to funeral homes and everywhere in between.”