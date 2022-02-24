In a recent interview, actor-singer-songwriter Troye Sivan said that he hopes his role in Three Months helps educate people about HIV.

The film, set in Florida in 2011, focuses on 17-year-old Caleb (played by Sivan) as he waits three months for his HIV results after being exposed to the virus on the eve of his high school graduation.

Three Months is currently streaming on Paramount+.

"I think there's a lot of, not necessarily misinformation, but a lot of kind of ignorance [around HIV],” Sivan told Reuters.

"I would love it if this movie plays a part in getting rid of the stigma around HIV and educates people on the fact that with access to healthcare, this is not a death sentence at all anymore."

“I was never ever, ever taught about HIV specifically … gay sex was never, never spoke about,” added Sivan, who grew up in Australia.

Rounding out the cast are Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Javier Munoz, Judy Greer, Amy Landecker, Louis Gossett Jr., and Ellen Burstyn.

Sivan, 26, came out gay in a YouTube video in 2013. He previously starred in the 2018 film Boy Erased.

(Related: Troye Sivan: Working on “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased motivated me to keep pushing for change.)