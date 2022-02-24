In a recent interview,
actor-singer-songwriter Troye Sivan said that he hopes his role in
Three Months helps educate people about HIV.
The film, set in Florida in 2011,
focuses on 17-year-old Caleb (played by Sivan) as he waits three
months for his HIV results after being exposed to the virus on the
eve of his high school graduation.
Three Months is currently
streaming on Paramount+.
"I think there's a lot of, not
necessarily misinformation, but a lot of kind of ignorance [around
HIV],” Sivan told Reuters.
"I would love it if this movie
plays a part in getting rid of the stigma around HIV and educates
people on the fact that with access to healthcare, this is not a
death sentence at all anymore."
“I was never ever, ever taught about
HIV specifically … gay sex was never, never spoke about,” added
Sivan, who grew up in Australia.
Rounding out the cast are Viveik Kalra,
Brianne Tju, Javier Munoz, Judy Greer, Amy Landecker, Louis Gossett
Jr., and Ellen Burstyn.
Sivan, 26, came out gay in a YouTube
video in 2013. He previously starred in the 2018 film Boy Erased.
(Related: Troye
Sivan: Working on “ex-gay” drama Boy
Erased
motivated me to keep pushing for change.)