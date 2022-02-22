A record number of Americans identify as LGBTQ according to a Gallup poll released last week.

Pollsters found that 7.1 percent of respondents identify as LGBTQ, more than double since 2012.

“[The] increase in LGBT identification in recent years largely reflects the higher prevalence of such identities among the youngest U.S. adults compared with the older generations they are replacing in the U.S. adult population,” Gallup said in releasing its data.

Generation Z (20.8%) and Millennials (10.5%) are most likely to self-identify as LGBTQ, while Baby Boomers (2.6%) and Traditionalists (0.8%) are least likely. However, older generations are more likely to skip the question entirely, with 7.1 percent of Traditionalists offering no response.

Gallup predicted that the number of people who self-identify as LGBTQ will soon reach 10 percent.

“Given the large disparities in LGBT identification between younger and older generations of Americans, the proportion of all Americans who identify as LGBT can be expected to grow in the future as younger generations will constitute a larger share of the total U.S. adult population,” Gallup said.

Fifty-seven percent of LGBTQ Americans identify as bisexual, 21 percent as gay, 14 percent as lesbian, 10 percent as transgender, and 4 percent as something else, according to the poll.