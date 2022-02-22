RuPaul's Drag Race contestants
Bosco and Jasmine Kennedie have come out as transgender.
Both opened up about their gender
journey on Friday's episode of Untucked.
“I've definitely thought about
transitioning,” Bosco said, adding that during the pandemic she was
forced to go without her drag persona.
Since the show's airing, Bosco
announced on social media that she is transgender.
Kennedie said that she had been on the
brink of transitioning before joining Drag Race.
"Before coming here I was about to
start hormones," she said in tears. "And coming here I was
scared and I didn't want to have to go through this process while
going through that. But seeing Kerri [Colby] and seeing how confident
she is in who she is, it just further affirmed what I've been feeling
my whole life."
"I definitely feel like I am
trans. I've been so scared to say it. I have held back from it for so
long because I didn't want to hurt my dad but I can't lie about it
anymore.
"I am trans,” she added.
In a letter posted on social media,
Kennedie said that she “couldn't be happier” and thanked Kerri
Colby for giving her the courage to come out.