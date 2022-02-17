Paramount+ has renewed RuPaul's Drag
Race All Stars for a seventh season.
Paramount+ unveiled the new season at
the ViacomCBS Investors Event on Tuesday, saying that the “best of
the best” queens from RuPaul's Drag Race will compete for
$100,000 on the premiere of All Stars.
All Stars 6
made history in September when Kylie Sonique Love won the crown,
making her the American series' first transgender winner.
All Stars moved from VH1, home
of RuPaul's Drag Race, last season, upsetting some fans who
complained they were being forced to purchase two subscriptions to
get the full Drag Race experience.
Paramount+ will also premiere season 2
of Queen of the Universe later this year. In the singing
competition's first season, 14 drag queens from 10 countries competed
for a $250,000 prize.
The streaming service has yet to
announce premiere dates for either show.