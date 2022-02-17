Paramount+ has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars for a seventh season.

Paramount+ unveiled the new season at the ViacomCBS Investors Event on Tuesday, saying that the “best of the best” queens from RuPaul's Drag Race will compete for $100,000 on the premiere of All Stars.

All Stars 6 made history in September when Kylie Sonique Love won the crown, making her the American series' first transgender winner.

All Stars moved from VH1, home of RuPaul's Drag Race, last season, upsetting some fans who complained they were being forced to purchase two subscriptions to get the full Drag Race experience.

Paramount+ will also premiere season 2 of Queen of the Universe later this year. In the singing competition's first season, 14 drag queens from 10 countries competed for a $250,000 prize.

The streaming service has yet to announce premiere dates for either show.