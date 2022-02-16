Lawmakers in New Zealand overwhelmingly
approved a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual
orientation or gender identity of a minor who identifies as lesbian,
gay, bisexual, or transgender.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
According to Reuters,
the measure passed with a 112-8 vote.
The bill was introduced by Justice
Minister Kris Faafoi. Faafoi described the vote as “a great day for
New Zealand's rainbow communities.” “Conversion practices have no
place in modern New Zealand,” he said.
Offenders face up to five years in
prison.
The measure also protects adults in
instances where serious harm has been caused.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda
Ardern campaigned on ending conversion therapy.