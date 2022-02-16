Lawmakers in New Zealand overwhelmingly approved a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to Reuters, the measure passed with a 112-8 vote.

The bill was introduced by Justice Minister Kris Faafoi. Faafoi described the vote as “a great day for New Zealand's rainbow communities.” “Conversion practices have no place in modern New Zealand,” he said.

Offenders face up to five years in prison.

The measure also protects adults in instances where serious harm has been caused.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern campaigned on ending conversion therapy.