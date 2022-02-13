CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced on Thursday the birth of his second son.

Cooper announced the birth of Sebastian during a segment of his show, Anderson Cooper 360.

“I wanted to start out with some good news, which also happens to be very personal news. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old,” he said, referring to his son Wyatt.

“He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian. And I would like you to meet him.”

Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper was 6.8 pounds at birth, Cooper said.

“He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops,” Cooper said, “but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper co-parents Wyatt with his former boyfriend Benjamin Maisani. Cooper said that Maisani was in the process of adopting Wyatt legally.

"We want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world and most of all thank the surrogate who carried Sebastian and gave birth to him," Cooper said. "The sacrifices that she and her family – her entire family – made and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary. We will never forget the kindness of her and her family and all surrogates who help bring new life and new love into the world."

Cooper added that he would be taking time off to spend with his family.