CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced on
Thursday the birth of his second son.
Cooper announced the birth of Sebastian
during a segment of his show, Anderson Cooper 360.
“I wanted to start out with some good
news, which also happens to be very personal news. This is Wyatt
today. He is nearly 22 months old,” he said, referring to his son
Wyatt.
“He is sweet, funny, and the greatest
joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it's
because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian. And I would
like you to meet him.”
Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper was 6.8
pounds at birth, Cooper said.
“He mostly just sleeps and eats and
certainly poops,” Cooper said, “but he already seems like a wise
and thoughtful little chap.”
Cooper co-parents Wyatt with his former
boyfriend Benjamin Maisani. Cooper said that Maisani was in the
process of adopting Wyatt legally.
"We want to thank the amazing
doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world and most
of all thank the surrogate who carried Sebastian and gave birth to
him," Cooper said. "The sacrifices that she and her family
– her entire family – made and the love that they gave Sebastian
this past year has been extraordinary. We will never forget the
kindness of her and her family and all surrogates who help bring new
life and new love into the world."
Cooper added that he would be taking
time off to spend with his family.