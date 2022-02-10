Showtime has renewed L Word: Generation Q for a third season.

Generation Q is Showtime's sequel to its groundbreaking drama about a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles. The L Word ran for six seasons (2004-2009) on Showtime.

The new series includes characters from the original series and new characters. Reprising their original roles are Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey. Rounding out the cast are Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, and Jordan Hull.

According to Deadline, the show's third season will consist of 10 episodes and premiere later this year.

Ilene Chaiken, who created the original show and its sequel, will return to executive produce.