Kristen Stewart and Ariana DeBose were among the out actors nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday.

Stewart earned a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer.

DeBose received a nomination in the Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake. The film is based on a screenplay by Tony Kushner, who is best known for his 1991 AIDS play Angels in America.

DeBose could make history by becoming the first out queer woman of color to win an Academy Award.

Flee, an animated documentary feature film, received four Oscar nominations, including Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary, Best International Film, and Best Original Score.

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Flee tells the story of Amin, who is contemplating telling his soon-to-be husband how he fled Afghanistan.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 27.