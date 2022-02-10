Hulu on Tuesday announced that its gay teen drama Love, Victor would return for its third and final season in June.

The news comes just days after Hulu announced that filming had started for the show's third season.

Hulu will release all eight episodes of the show's third season on June 15.

Love, Victor is inspired by and set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon.

The half-hour series centers on Victor (played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual orientation. In season two, Victor's family struggled with his coming out.

Hulu released a two-sentence synopsis of the upcoming season: “This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

Love, Victor was originally scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.