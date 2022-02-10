Hulu on Tuesday announced that its gay
teen drama Love, Victor would return for its third and final
season in June.
The news comes just days after Hulu
announced that filming had started for the show's third season.
Hulu will release all eight episodes of
the show's third season on June 15.
Love, Victor is inspired by and
set in the same world as the 2018 gay coming-of-age film Love,
Simon.
The half-hour series centers on Victor
(played by Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School,
as he adjusts to a new city and struggles with his sexual
orientation. In season two, Victor's family struggled with his coming
out.
Hulu released a two-sentence synopsis
of the upcoming season: “This season finds Victor going on a
journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be
with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their
post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with
a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best
choices for their futures.”
Love, Victor was originally
scheduled to air on Disney's streaming platform, Disney+, but was
moved to Hulu, which is controlled by Disney.