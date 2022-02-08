Peter Zurkuhlen has filed for divorce
from Tommy Dorfman.
TMZ
reported that Zurkuhlen filed divorce papers last week in Los
Angeles.
The couple got engaged in 2015 –
roughly 10 years after meeting – and married the following year in
Portland, Maine.
Dorfman, 29, is best known for playing
Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.
Her coming out as a transgender woman
made headlines last year.
“I view today as a reintroduction to
me as a woman, having made a transition medically,” she
said at the time. “Coming out is always viewed as this grand
reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans
woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."
Dorfman added that she loves Zurkuhlen
“so much” but “we've been learning that as a trans woman, what
I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man. So we've
had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends.
Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying.”
Zurkuhlen was supportive of her coming
out.