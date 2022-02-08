Peter Zurkuhlen has filed for divorce from Tommy Dorfman.

TMZ reported that Zurkuhlen filed divorce papers last week in Los Angeles.

The couple got engaged in 2015 – roughly 10 years after meeting – and married the following year in Portland, Maine.

Dorfman, 29, is best known for playing Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Her coming out as a transgender woman made headlines last year.

“I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically,” she said at the time. “Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

Dorfman added that she loves Zurkuhlen “so much” but “we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man. So we've had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying.”

Zurkuhlen was supportive of her coming out.