Singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks has come out as bisexual.

The 22-year-old Fredericks made the announcement on Instagram.

“It is time for my #Truthfultuesday,” he captioned a photo of himself. “Since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted to say that I am Bisexual.”

“When I was younger I thought I was straight, because I was more attracted to women, and I didn't know there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I was Straight. I am privileged and have never been discriminated against for my sexuality or ashamed of it. I'm truly sorry for any of you who have been, and I hope it gets better.”

“I'll probably lose some fans over this post, but that's fine with me,” he added.

Fredericks won the 8th season of The Voice in 2015, making him the singing competition's youngest male winner at age 16.