Singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks has
come out as bisexual.
The 22-year-old Fredericks made the
announcement on Instagram.
“It is time for my #Truthfultuesday,”
he captioned a photo of himself. “Since I have not publicly said
this in a post, I wanted to say that I am Bisexual.”
“When I was younger I thought I was
straight, because I was more attracted to women, and I didn't know
there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I
was Straight. I am privileged and have never been discriminated
against for my sexuality or ashamed of it. I'm truly sorry for any of
you who have been, and I hope it gets better.”
“I'll probably lose some fans over
this post, but that's fine with me,” he
added.
Fredericks won the 8th
season of The Voice in 2015, making him the singing
competition's youngest male winner at age 16.