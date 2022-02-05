Out model and actress Cara Delevingne
said in a recent interview that she wishes she had LGBTQ role models
growing up.
Speaking with Harper's Bazaar UK,
Delevingne, who identifies as pansexual, said that her experience
coming out motivates her to help LGBTQ youth come to terms with their
identity.
“The one thing I'm happy about
growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much
fire and drive to try to make people's lives easier in some way by
talking about it,” she said.
In an interview last year, Delevingne
revealed that she struggled with her sexuality.
“I grew up in an old-fashioned
household,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow during an appearance on her
Goop podcast. “I didn't know anyone who was gay. The idea of
being [with] same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in
myself.”
In her Bazaar interview,
Delevingne lamented the lack of LGBTQ role models she had growing up.
“I do think I would have hated myself
less, I would have not been so ashamed, If I'd had someone,” she
said.
Delevingne also said that she struggled
with depression as her modeling career consumed her life.
The 29-year-old Delevingne is currently
working on a documentary with the BBC that explores gender identity
and sexuality.