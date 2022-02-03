Out actor and model Nyle DiMarco has
joined the cast of Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk reboot.
DiMarco, who has described himself as
“sexually fluid,” made history in 2015 when he became the first
deaf contestant to win America's Next Top Model. The following
year, he won Dancing with the Stars
with professional dance partner Peta Murgatroyd.
TVLine, which broke the news, reported
that DiMarco will play a “charming grad student” in the show.
“Hyper excited about joining Queer
As Folk reimagination along with the amazing cast and the
incredible team behind this iconic show,” DiMarco, 32, tweeted.
Queer as Folk
premiered in 1999 on Britain's Channel 4. It followed three gay men
living in Manchester's gay village. Showtime's 5-season version took
place in Pittsburgh. Peacock's version will take place in New
Orleans.
Peacock's take on
the show features a “diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose
lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”
The reboot,
currently in production, was created by Stephen Dunn, who worked on
Apple TV+'s Little America and is adapting the novel Yes,
Daddy for Amazon Prime.
Previously
announced cast members include Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James
Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O'Connell, who will
also serve as a writer and co-executive producer on the show. Kim
Cattrall (Sex and the City) will have a recurring role.