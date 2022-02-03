Out actor and model Nyle DiMarco has joined the cast of Peacock's upcoming Queer as Folk reboot.

DiMarco, who has described himself as “sexually fluid,” made history in 2015 when he became the first deaf contestant to win America's Next Top Model. The following year, he won Dancing with the Stars with professional dance partner Peta Murgatroyd.

TVLine, which broke the news, reported that DiMarco will play a “charming grad student” in the show.

“Hyper excited about joining Queer As Folk reimagination along with the amazing cast and the incredible team behind this iconic show,” DiMarco, 32, tweeted.

Queer as Folk premiered in 1999 on Britain's Channel 4. It followed three gay men living in Manchester's gay village. Showtime's 5-season version took place in Pittsburgh. Peacock's version will take place in New Orleans.

Peacock's take on the show features a “diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”

The reboot, currently in production, was created by Stephen Dunn, who worked on Apple TV+'s Little America and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy for Amazon Prime.

Previously announced cast members include Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O'Connell, who will also serve as a writer and co-executive producer on the show. Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) will have a recurring role.