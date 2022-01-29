Republican leaders in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday repealed the borough's LGBTQ protections ordinance approved in October.

The move makes Chambersburg the first municipality in Pennsylvania to repeal such an ordinance.

According to Penn Live, the ordinance was repealed with a 7-3 Republican-majority vote.

The ordinance, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and ethnicity in housing, employment, and public accommodations, was approved in October, when Democrats controlled the chamber.

Pennsylvania is among the 27 states lacking statewide LGBTQ protections.

Opposition to the ordinance was led by Borough Council President Allen Coffman, a Republican, who said that the ordinance was ineffective because it had “no teeth.”

“All of us that ran in this election to be on council, we think we got a mandate from the people,” he said last week. “People we talked to when we were campaigning did not like this ordinance at all.”

“There are no penalties, not fines,” he said. “There’s nothing that the ordinance can make someone do. The most they can hope for is that the committee request the two parties to sit down with a counselor or mediator and talk about it. Quite frankly there is nothing that compels them to. There’s no teeth in this.”

Alice Elia, the former Chambersburg borough council president and a Democrat, called repeal of the ordinance a “political move.”

“I don't know of any reasons for repealing it other than a political move,” she said. “This issue should not be politicized. It's an issue of justice and having equal protection for everybody in our community. It shouldn't be a political or a Democratic or Republican issue. This should be something we are all concerned about.”