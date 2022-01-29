With a unanimous vote held Tuesday, France's National Assembly has approved a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of a person who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the vote.

“The law prohibiting conversion therapy is adopted unanimously! Let’s be proud, these unworthy practices have no place in the Republic. Because being yourself is not a crime, because there is nothing to be cured,” Macron tweeted.

According to Reuters, violators face fines of up to $33,810 or two years in jail. A tougher sentence could be imposed if the victim is a minor.

Passage comes just weeks after Canada approved a similar law.

Similar state bills in the United States primarily protect minors. France's law, however, also includes adults and is nationwide.

Other nations that have approved legislation that either partially or fully outlaws such therapies include Brazil, Ecuador, Malta, Albania, and Germany.

Reuters also reported that similar bans have been proposed in at least 11 additional countries, including New Zealand, Mexico, Spain, and Britain.