With a unanimous vote held Tuesday,
France's National Assembly has approved a bill that bans therapies
that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of a
person who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
French President Emmanuel Macron hailed
the vote.
“The law prohibiting conversion
therapy is adopted unanimously! Let’s be proud, these unworthy
practices have no place in the Republic. Because being yourself is
not a crime, because there is nothing to be cured,” Macron tweeted.
According to Reuters, violators face
fines of up to $33,810 or two years in jail. A tougher sentence could
be imposed if the victim is a minor.
Passage comes just weeks after Canada
approved a similar law.
Similar state bills in the United
States primarily protect minors. France's law, however, also includes
adults and is nationwide.
Other nations that have approved
legislation that either partially or fully outlaws such therapies
include Brazil, Ecuador, Malta, Albania, and Germany.
Reuters also reported that similar bans
have been proposed in at least 11 additional countries, including New
Zealand, Mexico, Spain, and Britain.