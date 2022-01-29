Pope Francis on Wednesday called on parents to support their gay children.

During his weekly general audience, Francis, the spiritual leader of the Roman Catholic Church, said that parents should not condemn their children of “different sexual orientations.”

“[P]arents who see different sexual orientations in their children and how to handle this, how to accompany their children, and not hide behind an attitude of condemnation,” he said, according to Reuters.

In 2020, Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples for the first time as pontiff.

“Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis said in the documentary film Francesco.

“You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered,” he added.

Francis also endorsed civil unions for gay couples while serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires. Brazil legalized same-sex marriage in 2013.

Francis has repeatedly said that the Catholic Church cannot support marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples.