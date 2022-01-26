Singer and YouTube personality JoJo
Siwa on Monday celebrated the first anniversary of her coming out.
Last year, Siwa confirmed that she's
part of the LGBTQ community with a video of herself lip-syncing to
Lady Gaga's LGBTQ anthem Born This Way. She also posted a
photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin.
Ever.”
To celebrate her coming out, Siwa, 18,
posted a carousel of images and videos from the past year, including
her appearance on Dancing With the Stars and making the cover
of PEOPLE magazine.
"In the last 365 days I’ve felt
more love than ever," Siwa wrote. "A year ago today I
posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay. I get
asked a lot, 'was coming out scary for you,' and the answer is yes,
of course. Anything that’s different about you is scary,
however…it’s what makes me…me. So I had no fear with sharing it
with the world."
"I also get asked a lot 'your
demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay.
Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for
kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone
for who they are no matter what is something that I will always
believe in and always share please never forget that no matter who
you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely
perfect."
"Thank you for showing me the most
love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you
all,” she added.
Siwa's fun and energetic YouTube
channel, Its
JoJo Siwa, has over 12.2 million subscribers.