Singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa on Monday celebrated the first anniversary of her coming out.

Last year, Siwa confirmed that she's part of the LGBTQ community with a video of herself lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's LGBTQ anthem Born This Way. She also posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

To celebrate her coming out, Siwa, 18, posted a carousel of images and videos from the past year, including her appearance on Dancing With the Stars and making the cover of PEOPLE magazine.

"In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever," Siwa wrote. "A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay. I get asked a lot, 'was coming out scary for you,' and the answer is yes, of course. Anything that’s different about you is scary, however…it’s what makes me…me. So I had no fear with sharing it with the world."

"I also get asked a lot 'your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay. Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect."

"Thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all,” she added.

Siwa's fun and energetic YouTube channel, Its JoJo Siwa, has over 12.2 million subscribers.