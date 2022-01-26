Out singer-songwriter Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes as John had just resumed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates … must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” the American Airlines Center in Dallas where John was set to perform this week said in a statement.

John confirmed the news on his Instagram Stories.

“It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” John wrote.

The American Airlines Center added that John is fully vaccinated and boosted and is “experiencing only mild symptoms.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is billed as John's final tour. It kicked off in September 2018 and came to an abrupt stop in March 2020 as COVID-19 shut down live performances. He returned to the stage earlier this month with a performance in New Orleans.

John's farewell tour is scheduled to stretch into late 2023.