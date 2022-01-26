Out singer-songwriter Elton John has
tested positive for COVID-19.
The news comes as John had just resumed
his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.
“It is with great regret that the
Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates … must be postponed due to
Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” the American
Airlines Center in Dallas where John was set to perform this week
said in a statement.
John confirmed the news on his
Instagram Stories.
“It's always a massive disappointment
to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by
this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” John wrote.
The American Airlines Center added that
John is fully vaccinated and boosted and is “experiencing only mild
symptoms.”
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is
billed as John's final tour. It kicked off in September 2018 and came
to an abrupt stop in March 2020 as COVID-19 shut down live
performances. He returned to the stage earlier this month with a
performance in New Orleans.
John's farewell tour is scheduled to
stretch into late 2023.