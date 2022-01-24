The upcoming gay romantic comedy Bros
will no longer come out over the summer.
Universal Pictures has moved the
movie's release date from August 12 to September 30.
According to Deadline,
Bros is the only major studio release scheduled for September
30. Sony/Marvel's animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Part 1 debuts the following weekend.
Bros focuses on two gay men –
played by out actors Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) and
Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) – with commitment
issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.
The film breaks ground on several major
fronts. Bros is the first gay male rom-com from a major studio
and the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal
cast. Eichner is also the first out gay man to write, produce, and
star in a major Hollywood movie.
In November, Eichner announced that the
film had wrapped filming.
The film also stars Amanda Bearse,
Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Symone, Miss Lawrence,
Guillermo Diaz, and Guy Branam.