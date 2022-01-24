The upcoming gay romantic comedy Bros will no longer come out over the summer.

Universal Pictures has moved the movie's release date from August 12 to September 30.

According to Deadline, Bros is the only major studio release scheduled for September 30. Sony/Marvel's animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1 debuts the following weekend.

Bros focuses on two gay men – played by out actors Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) – with commitment issues who try to navigate a possible relationship.

The film breaks ground on several major fronts. Bros is the first gay male rom-com from a major studio and the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast. Eichner is also the first out gay man to write, produce, and star in a major Hollywood movie.

In November, Eichner announced that the film had wrapped filming.

The film also stars Amanda Bearse, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, and Guy Branam.