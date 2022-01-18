Marriage equality icon Jim Obergefell
on Tuesday announced he's running for a seat in the Ohio House of
Representatives.
Obergefell is seeking to represent the
people of Ohio's 89th district, which includes Ottawa and
Erie counties. The seat is currently held by Douglas “D.J.”
Swearingen, Jr., a Republican.
Obergefell claims residency in
Sandusky, Ohio.
“I've spent my life helping ensure
everyone is treated equally, with dignity and respect,” Obergefell
said in announcing his bid. “And I will bring that same
fighting spirit as your state representative.”
Obergefell is the named plaintiff in
the 2015 Supreme Court case that struck down state laws and
constitutional amendments that defined marriage as a heterosexual
union. He and his gravely ill late husband John Arthur were legally
married in Maryland. Ohio refused to recognize the marriage and the
couple filed a lawsuit. Arthur, who suffered from ALS, died roughly
three months after the couple married.
“We should all be able to participate
fully in society and the economy, living in strong communities with
great public schools, access to quality healthcare, and with
well-paying jobs that allow us to stay in the community we love, with
the family we care about,” Obergefell said in his announcement.