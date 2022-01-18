Christian conservative Franklin Graham
has criticized Canada's law banning therapies that attempt to alter
the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual,
or transgender people.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
Lawmakers approved Bill C-4 in
December. It took effect earlier this month.
According to Fox News, more than
4,000 Christian pastors in North America on Sunday devoted their
sermons to speak out against the law.
In a Facebook post, Graham, the son of
the late televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of former
President Donald Trump, applauded the pastors' efforts and called the
law “legal oppression.”
“Critics of Bill C-4 say it is
broadly worded and could even encompass private conversations about
the topic, such as when a pastor or any Christian shares what the
Bible teaches about sexuality,” Franklin wrote.
“One Canadian pastor said, 'All
socialistic and communistic movements hate the authority and law of
God. Much of the church in Canada believes that compliance and
compromise will promote peace and freedom, but this attitude only
feeds the beast and will increase persecution and eliminate
freedom.'”
“Pray for pastors in Canada as this
legal oppression continues to grow, and pray that all of us as
Christians will have the boldness to continue to proclaim the
life-changing truth of the Word of God – the only hope for this
world,” he added.
Graham is a vocal opponent of LGBTQ
rights.
(Related: Franklin
Graham prepared to have his head “chopped off” for opposing gay
rights.)