Christian conservative Franklin Graham has criticized Canada's law banning therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender people.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Lawmakers approved Bill C-4 in December. It took effect earlier this month.

According to Fox News, more than 4,000 Christian pastors in North America on Sunday devoted their sermons to speak out against the law.

In a Facebook post, Graham, the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, applauded the pastors' efforts and called the law “legal oppression.”

“Critics of Bill C-4 say it is broadly worded and could even encompass private conversations about the topic, such as when a pastor or any Christian shares what the Bible teaches about sexuality,” Franklin wrote.

“One Canadian pastor said, 'All socialistic and communistic movements hate the authority and law of God. Much of the church in Canada believes that compliance and compromise will promote peace and freedom, but this attitude only feeds the beast and will increase persecution and eliminate freedom.'”

“Pray for pastors in Canada as this legal oppression continues to grow, and pray that all of us as Christians will have the boldness to continue to proclaim the life-changing truth of the Word of God – the only hope for this world,” he added.

Graham is a vocal opponent of LGBTQ rights.

