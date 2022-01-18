Out actor Murray Bartlett has joined
the cast of Hulu's upcoming limited series Immigrant.
Immigrant is based on the true
story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Played by Kumail Nanjiani), the
Indian-American entrepreneur who launched Chippendales.
The series “will detail the insane,
darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that
became a cultural phenomenon,” Deadline
wrote.
(Related: Murray
Bartlett “surprised” by fame at 50.)
Bartlett, 50, will play Nick De Noia,
who is described as a “charming, fast-talking”
producer-choreographer “who's certain he's God's gift to
entertainment.”
“Nick loves drinking, drugs, women,
men – and most of all, show biz,” Deadline wrote.
Bartlett is best known for playing Dom
Basaluzoo in HBO's Looking, Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in
Netflix's Tales of the City, and Armond in HBO's The White
Lotus.