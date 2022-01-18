Out actor Murray Bartlett has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming limited series Immigrant.

Immigrant is based on the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Played by Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who launched Chippendales.

The series “will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” Deadline wrote.

Bartlett, 50, will play Nick De Noia, who is described as a “charming, fast-talking” producer-choreographer “who's certain he's God's gift to entertainment.”

“Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men – and most of all, show biz,” Deadline wrote.

Bartlett is best known for playing Dom Basaluzoo in HBO's Looking, Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in Netflix's Tales of the City, and Armond in HBO's The White Lotus.